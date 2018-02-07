SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

OLYMPICS

Olson hopes to compete

US bobsled pilot Justin Olsen hopes to compete at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea despite having had a successful appendectomy on the eve of the Games. US bobsled officials yesterday said that Olsen, who is from San Antonio, Texas, went to a hospital in the coastal city of Gangneung on Monday and is trying to recover so he can compete in events starting Feb. 18. USA Bobsled and Skeleton chief executive officer Darrin Steele said officials are “heartbroken for Justin, but he’s shown us over the years that he’s capable of overcoming adversity.” Officials said they are discussing options if Olsen cannot race.

OLYMPICS

Russians appeal to CAS

Six-time Olympic gold medalist Viktor Ahn and three former NHL players are among 32 Russian athletes who yesterday filed appeals seeking spots at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea. The 32 athletes all failed to pass the mandatory International Olympic Committee (IOC) vetting — imposed as a result of Russian doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in Russia — and were not invited to the games. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said it would likely hear the case in Pyeongchang today. If the Russian athletes force the IOC to invite them, it would mean the medal contenders in some sports change dramatically only days before the games open on Friday. CAS added that as well as short-track speed skating great Ahn, the 32 include world cross-country skiing champion Sergei Ustyugov and world biathlon champion Anton Shipulin. Also on the list are former NHL players Sergei Plotnikov, Anton Belov and Valeri Nichushkin.

SOCCER

Matuidi to miss Spurs tie

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has sustained a thigh injury, the Serie A champions said, making him doubtful for their Champions League tie against Tottenham Hotspur next week. The hard-tackling Frenchman, who has impressed since joining the Turin side from Paris Saint-Germain in August last year, was taken off during the first half of Sunday’s 7-0 demolition of US Sassuolo. “Blaise Matuidi underwent tests which revealed a mild-medium tear to the flexor muscles in his left thigh,” Juventus said in a statement. “Further tests will be necessary to better ascertain the extent of his injury.” Juventus are to host Tottenham on Tuesday next week.

BASEBALL

Little League to use optic ball

A US federal prosecutor in Michigan on Monday said that he had reached an agreement with Little League Baseball that would allow a player with a vision-related disability to use an optic yellow baseball, settling an Americans with Disabilities Act complaint. “Children should not miss out on sports and other community activities just because they have a disability,” Matthew Schneider, the interim US attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said in a statement announcing the deal. A Little League Baseball spokesman declined to comment, saying he would need to consult with senior management officials first. According to Schneider, the agreement calls for Little League Baseball to allow the player, who was not identified, to ask for optic yellow baseballs while at bat or in the field.