Two Taiwanese badminton players progress in India

Staff writer, with CNA, New Delhi

Taiwanese badminton players Chou Tien-chen and Wang Tzu-wei on Thursday moved through to the men’s singles quarter-finals at the India Super Series at the Siri Fort Sport Complex in New Delhi.

Chou and Wang won hard-earned victories in their matches against Malaysia’s Daren Liew and Russia’s Vladimir Malkov.

CHOU

In Chou’s match against Liew, it was anyone’s game in the first set, but Chou eked out a 21-19 victory.

Although Liew came back to take the second set, Chou dug deep in the third to win the match 21-19, 17-21, 21-6.

WANG

Wang lost the first set against Malkov 19-21.

Malkov’s mistakes in the second set made for a close match with a 21-18 score, before Wang ran away with the third set 21-12.

Chou, the world No. 7, was yesterday to face-off against India’s Sai Praneeth.

Wang, who is No. 12, was to compete against China’s Shi Yuqi in the quarter-finals.

ELIMINATED

Tawain’s Hsu Jen-hao, competing in the men’s singles, and Lu Ching-yao and Yang Po-han, competing in the men’s doubles, failed to advance on Thursday.

The India Super Series is a Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 500 event, with prize money of US$350,000. The finals are to be held tomorrow.