Home / Sports
Thu, Feb 01, 2018 - Page 16　

Chang Kai-chen loses in singles, wins in doubles

By Dave Carroll  /  Staff reporter

Taiwan’s Chang Kai-chen returns to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in their Taiwan Open singles second-round match in Taipei yesterday.

Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

Taiwan’s Chang Kai-chen had a mixed day at the Heping Sports Complex in Taipei yesterday as she crashed out of the second round of singles, before returning to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the doubles at the Taiwan Open.

In the second round of the singles, world No. 273 Chang fell to a 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) loss to fifth seed Yulia Putintseva in 1 hour, 46 minutes, despite rallying from 5-1 down in the second set to force a tiebreak.

Chang saved 12 of 17 break points, but it was not enough as the Kazakh world No. 51 advanced to a quarter-final against Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine, who rallied from a set down to defeat China’s Duan Yingying 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4).

Chang then found herself a set down in the doubles alongside fellow Taiwanese Chuang Chia-jung and had to fight back once again, finally edging Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Prarthana Thombare of India 2-6, 6-3, 10-2 in 68 minutes.

The Taiwanese duo saved three of six break points and converted both break points they created to set up a quarter-final against third-seeded Ukrainian twin sisters Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok, who ousted Taiwanese wild-cards Chan Chin-wei and Liang En 6-2, 6-4 in 69 minutes.

Also exiting in the first round were Taiwanese duo Hsu Ching-wen and Lee Ya-hsuan, who fell to a 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) defeat to Eri Hozumi and Junri Namigata in 1 hour, 26 minutes.

The Japanese duo saved three of four break points and converted three of seven to set up a quarter-final against top seeds Timea Babos of Hungary and Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching.

In the other second-round singles matches, Romania’s Monica Niculescu upset sixth seed Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan 6-0, 1-6, 6-4 to set up a quarter-final against Sabine Lisicki of Germany, who defeated Nao Hibino of Japan 6-4, 6-1 in 69 minutes.

In the remaining first-round matches, fourth seed Babos, the highest-ranked player left in the singles draw, defeated Arina Rodionova of Australia 6-3, 6-2 and Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia routed fellow qualifier Lizette Cabrera of Australia 6-0, 6-1 in just 49 minutes.

This story has been viewed 344 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top