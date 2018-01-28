SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

VOLLEYBALL

Murder charges dropped

A judge in Puerto Rico has found there is not enough evidence to charge a former US Olympic volleyball player from Louisiana in the 2016 death of her young daughter. Police had accused Kim Willoughby of murder and child abuse in the case. It was not immediately clear if Willoughby had an attorney. Police had said in 2016 that Willoughby told them her three-year-old daughter slipped in the shower and died after hitting her head. On Friday, police presented charges, but a judge ruled there was not enough evidence to charge her. Willoughby had played in the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics in China and won a silver medal. She later played with a team in Puerto Rico.

GOLF

Palmer takes 36-hole lead

Ryan Palmer was yesterday the 36-hole leader in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. Jon Rahm was right behind, poised to reach No. 1 in the world. And for the first time in 29 months, a PGA Tour event is this weekend to feature Tiger Woods. Palmer finished eagle-birdie on the North Course at Torrey Pines for a five-under 67. He had a one-shot lead over Rahm, the defending champion who birdied two of his last three holes on the North for a 66. Woods had to rally to make the cut in his return from a fourth back surgery. He was on the wrong side of the green on the par-five ninth on the North and two-putted from 75 feet for birdie for a 71 to make the cut on the number.

BROADCASTING

Jemele Hill quits TV role

ESPN on Friday said outspoken Sportscenter anchor Jemele Hill is leaving that role to write for a company Web site and do occasional on-air commentary. Hill attracted attention last year and was briefly suspended for opinionated messages on social media, including a reference to US President Donald Trump as a “white supremacist.” The network said that Hill had asked to be taken off the 6pm weekday edition of ESPN’s sports news show. Hill said that deep down she knew the Sportscenter job was not for her and that her true love has always been writing, reporting and commentary.

SOCCER

Atletico coach suspended

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has been banned from the touchline for three Copa del Rey matches for misconduct toward a referee in the competition. The Royal Spanish Football Federation said the suspension would be served next season since Atletico was eliminated on Tuesday. Simeone was sent off during Tuesday’s 3-1 cup loss to Sevilla for protesting a decision by the referee, earning a one-match touchline ban. The punishment was extended by two matches because Simeone applauded the referee in a mocking fashion when he was dismissed.

CYCLING

Quick Step pair in crash

Quick Step cyclists Belgian Laurens De Plus and Czech Petr Vakoc were recovering in hospital after being knocked down by a truck in South Africa, the team said on Friday. Neither rider is in danger, but Vakov, 25, was left with broken vertebrae and De Plus had lung and liver injuries. Both are expected to remain in hospital over the weekend. The pair had been out riding on Thursday with teammate Bob Jungels, who rushed to their aid and comforted his teammates until medical care arrived. In April last year, top Italian rider Michele Scarponi was killed in a road accident near his home.