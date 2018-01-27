Rahane goes on the attack as India extend their lead

Reuters, JOHANNESBURG

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane yesterday took the fight to South Africa’s bowlers to help his side extend their second-innings lead to 192 runs as the tourists reached 199-6 at tea on a treacherous wicket on the third day of the third and final Test in Johannesburg.

The cracks widened further on the Wanderers pitch overnight and a number of balls spat up off a good length, striking the batsmen and leading to at least three discussions between umpires Ian Gould and Aleem Dar over whether the surface was still playable.

The second of those involved both captains, Virat Kohli and South Africa’s Faf du Plessis.

With the batsmen unable to trust the bounce, the umpires will have to decide if player welfare is under threat because the surface has become too dangerous.

Rahane (46 not out), who was not selected for the first two Tests of the series despite his excellent record outside of India, put on a seventh-wicket stand of 51 in 71 balls with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23 not out), the highest stand of the innings so far.

Sloppy South Africa let both batsmen off the hook in the half an hour before tea with dropped catches off simple chances, as Dean Elgar spilled Kumar at third slip and Andile Phehlukwayo put down Rahane at deep-cover.

The Test swung firmly in the favor of the tourists, who scored 99 runs for the loss of just two wickets on the seamer-friendly surface.

Kagiso Rabada (3-59) was the pick of the home bowlers, with his in-swinging delivery to bowl India captain Kohli (41) unplayable.