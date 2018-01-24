SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

VAR to be used at World Cup

Video assistant referees (VAR) are to be used at the World Cup for the first time and talks are under way with potential sponsor branding to appear when it is used, a FIFA executive said on Monday. “Definitely, VAR will happen,” FIFA chief commercial officer Philippe Le Floc’h said. “It’s great to have technology in football, because this is also a fair[ness] thing.” The final decision on allowing replays to become part of the rules of the game falls to the International Football Association Board on March 3, when its annual meeting is held.

BMX

Cyclist awakes from coma

Dutch cyclist Jelle van Gorkom has awoken from a coma and his life is no longer in danger, but he faces a long recovery, officials said on Monday. Van Gorkom, who won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was hurt in an accident on Jan. 9 during training on a BMX track at the national sports center. He was placed in an induced coma for several days after breaking his ribs, fracturing his face and skull, and damaging his liver, spleen and kidneys.

GYMNASTICS

US board members resign

Three top board members of USA Gymnastics on Monday resigned and 2012 Olympic team coach John Geddert was suspended after calls from angry gymnasts who say the organization did nothing to protect them after being abused by former team doctor Larry Nassar. Chairman Paul Parilla, vice chair Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley announced they were stepping down as testimony in Nassar’s sentencing hearing moved into its second week. Many Olympians have testified, sued the US Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, and called for the sports leaders to leave their jobs. “To believe in the future of gymnastics is to believe in change, but how are we to believe in change when these organizations aren’t even willing to acknowledge the problem?” gymnast Aly Raisman said last week.

BASEBALL

Brewers offer Darvish deal

Pitcher Yu Darvish has received a contract offer from the Milwaukee Brewers, multiple reports said on Monday. The 31-year-old right-hander tweeted a Japanese report of the deal with a thinking-face emoji while MLB’s Web site also reported the submission. The Chicago Cubs are also having talks with Darvish, a person with direct knowledge of the discussions said. The talks come amid reports the Cubs have agreed to a minor league deal with Chris Gimenez, who regularly caught Darvish while they were in Texas and developed a trusted working relationship with the pitcher.

HOCKEY

McAvoy has heart surgery

Boston Bruins rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy on Monday underwent a heart procedure, team internist David Finn said in a statement. The procedure was to treat an abnormal heartbeat and McAvoy is expected to require two weeks to recover, Finn said. McAvoy originally notified the team of heart palpitations following the Bruins’ Nov. 26 game against Edmonton. He was diagnosed with a supraventricular tachycardia, but was able to play despite the condition. However, he decided to undergo the procedure after additional consultation with team physicians and cardiologists.