Patriots, Eagles make Super Bowl

AFP, WASHINGTON

Defending champions New England on Sunday booked a third Super Bowl trip in four seasons, edging Jacksonville 24-20 to reach an NFL championship showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady’s two fourth-quarter touchdown passes rallied the Patriots into Super Bowl 52 against an Eagles squad that routed Minnesota 38-7, humbling the Vikings’ top-rated defensive unit.

The Patriots boosted their record of Super Bowl appearances to 10 and could match Pittsburgh’s record six Super Bowl triumphs on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Brady said. “It’s pretty amazing to be on a team that wins these kind of games. It’s so great.”

Nick Foles, who took over as Philadelphia’s quarterback last month after an injury to Carson Wentz, completed 26 of 33 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns as the underdog Eagles humiliated the visitors.

“This moment, it’s unbelievable. It’s humbling,” Foles said. “The team was amazing. I’m a little speechless. It’s amazing soaking this all in. We all believe in each other. Everyone was against us. We came in here and came out with an amazing victory.”

It is to be a rematch of 2005’s Super Bowl 39, when Brady threw two touchdown passes and the Patriots won 24-21 for their third title in four seasons, equal to the same run they could complete next month.

“Now we have to go to Minnesota and finish the job,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said.

The Eagles, whose two Super Bowl defeats also include 1981, last won an NFL title in 1960 before the Super Bowl era began.

Brady, who needed stitches for a right-hand injury suffered on Wednesday last week in practice, lost his favorite target, tight end Rob Gronkowski, to a second-quarter concussion, but the 40-year-old quarterback completed 26 of 38 passes for 290 yards, 138 of them in the fourth quarter.

“We said whatever it takes,” Brady said. “That was a great second half. Just so proud of our team. Amazing.”

New England pulled within 20-17 on Brady’s nine-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with 8 minutes, 44 seconds remaining.

Amendola returned a punt 20 yards to the Jaguars’ 30-yard line, then made a diving catch and three plays later leaped high and made an acrobatic tiptoe landing for a four-yard touchdown reception to create the final margin.

“It means a lot. We worked so hard for this,” said Amendola, who caught seven passes for 84 yards.

New England’s Stephon Gilmore batted down a fourth-down pass to halt the last Jaguars’ drive.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that fight and never give up, that know how to play situational football,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “I’m really proud of these guys.”

Foles proved he can deliver in big games to doubters that wrote off the Eagles when Wentz went down.

“I’m so happy for Nick,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “For everything he has been through and battled, he has stayed true and stayed the course. We all believed in him.”

Case Keenum’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph opened the scoring for Minnesota, but Patrick Robinson returned an intercepted Keenum pass 50 yards for a touchdown to equalize.

Former Patriot rusher LeGarrette Blount ran 11 yards for an Eagles touchdown and Foles followed with touchdown passes of 53 and five yards to Alshon Jeffery, and 41 yards to Torrey Smith.

Eagles defensive end Chris Long said they expected to shut down Minnesota.