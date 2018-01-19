Wawrinka dumped from Open; Halep on course for maiden Grand Slam title

AFP, MELBOURNE

Struggling Swiss former winner Stan Wawrinka was yesterday knocked out of the Australian Open by American Tennys Sandgren in the second round.

The 97th-ranked Sandgren defeated ninth seeded Wawrinka 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 and will next play Germany’s Maximilian Marterer.

It has been tough so far this year for Wawrinka, who was playing in his first tournament since Wimbledon six months ago following left-knee surgery.

He was never in the contest and had his serve broken five times and made only 21 winners and 35 unforced errors.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, who defeated Rafael Nadal to win the 2014 Australian Open, has slipped to No. 9 in the world rankings and faces a battle to climb higher after his early exit.

He made the semi-finals at last year’s Australian Open where he lost to eventual champion Roger Federer in five sets.

Federer yesterday defeated Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

In the women’s singles, world No. 1 Simona Halep yesterday kept her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title on course by cruising into the third round of tournament.

The Romanian top seed needed just 1 hour and 5 minutes to sweep to an easy 6-2, 6-2 victory over struggling Eugenie Bouchard on Margaret Court Arena.

“I thought that I played well tonight,” said Halep, who dominated the encounter. “I just wanted to make my game, to open the court, to stay closer to the baseline, to play a little bit more aggressive, which I did.”

“Also to try to finish the points down the line, which I did pretty well with the backhand today,” she added.

Four years ago the match up was the Wimbledon semi-final, which the then up-and-coming teenager Bouchard won 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 after Halep was compromised by an ankle injury.

Halep has since risen to No. 1, while Bouchard, once touted as the game’s new golden girl, has tumbled outside the top 100.

There was no chance of a Wimbledon repeat as the 23-year-old’s form woes were cruelly exposed by Halep who broke the Canadian’s serve at will.

So poor was Bouchard’s delivery that she could not hold on to her serve a single time during a first set which Halep ripped through 6-2 in 33 minutes

She finally held serve in the third game of the second set to sympathetic cheers from the Margaret Court Arena crowd.