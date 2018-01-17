De Grandhomme stars as NZ claim a 4-0 series lead

AP, HAMILTON, New Zealand

Colin de Grandhomme yesterday returned from time out following the death of his father to spur New Zealand to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the fourth one-day international and grab a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

De Grandhomme was playing for New Zealand for the first time since the middle of last month, when he returned to his native Zimbabwe after the sudden and unexpected death of his father, aged 61.

New Zealand’s unbeaten record at home this season was under threat until De Grandhomme went to the crease at No. 7 and hit 74 not out, including a half-century from 25 balls with five sixes, to guide the hosts to their target of 263 with 4.1 overs remaining.

Pakistan produced their best batting performance of the series so far to reach 262-8, led by Mohammad Hafeez with 81, and half-centuries to Haris Sohail and Sarfraz Ahmed.

New Zealand started strongly with an 88-run opening partnership between Colin Munro, who made 56 from 42 balls, and Martin Guptill (31), but teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan turned the match with three quick wickets as the hosts slumped from 88-1 to 90-3 in the space of 24 deliveries.

New Zealand crumbled further to 99-4 before captain Kane Williamson steadied the innings in a 55-run fifth-wicket partnership with Henry Nicholls.

Williamson’s innings of 32 from 54 balls contained only one boundary and he scored almost entirely in singles as he attempted to turn around the innings.

New Zealand appeared to be regaining the upper hand when Williamson, attempting to step up the run rate, was lured into a loose shot by Haris and was brilliantly caught on the long-on boundary by Rumman Raees.

The match was again in the balance with New Zealand at 154-5 after 35 overs, but De Grandhomme blasted Pakistan out of the match.

De Grandhomme’s half-century included 42 runs from boundaries — three fours and five sixes — and his 74 came from only 40 balls.

He was well supported by Nicholls, who reached his half-century from 69 balls and hit the winning run next ball to finish on 51 not out.

“I just took what I’d been doing in the nets and brought it out here,” De Grandhomme said.

New Zealand remain unbeaten in 12 matches at home this summer after winning two Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals against the West Indies, and the first four one-day internationals against Pakistan.

SOUTH AFRICA V INDIA

Reuters, PRETORIA

Seamer Ishant Sharma yesterday bagged a brace of wickets to keep India in the hunt for victory as South Africa crawled to 230-7 at tea in their second innings on the fourth day of the second Test.

The hosts scored just 57 runs in 27 overs in the session to extend their lead to 258, leaving India needing a record chase in Tests at Centurion Park to win the game, but with key batsman Virat Kohli in excellent form, they might well fancy their chances.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (37) and Kagiso Rabada (0) were to resume in the evening session.

The previous record chase in Pretoria was 251-8 by England in 2000, but that was on a fresh wicket after both sides forfeited an innings to force a result.