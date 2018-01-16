Liverpool end City’s ‘invincibles’ bid

AFP, LIVERPOOL, England

Pep Guardiola has challenged his Manchester City stars to use their dramatic 4-3 defeat at Liverpool as a warning to guard against complacency.

Guardiola’s side on Sunday saw their 30-match unbeaten run in the English Premier League come to a stunning end at Anfield.

The leaders fell behind to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s early opener and although Leroy Sane equalized before halftime, City were blown away by three goals in nine second-half minutes from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Although late goals from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan put a flattering gloss on the score sheet, City boss Guardiola had no complaints about his side’s first league defeat since April 5 last year at Chelsea.

It was City’s first domestic defeat since an FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal on April 23 last year.

The Spanish coach conceded that all the talk of City winning the title at a canter and possibly going unbeaten throughout the entire season made it hard to keep his players motivated.

“In every press conference for the last few months you have said that the Premier League is done. I always said no. It is still to be done. Sometimes the worse thing is when people say from one month ago that it is over,” Guardiola said. “It’s so difficult to maintain this run, especially against good teams like Liverpool. Football is an unpredictable game. We have to fight until the end to win the league.”

Guardiola admitted City had lost their composure in the second half after being rattled by Liverpool’s relentless pressing and the ferocious Anfield atmosphere.

“We lost a lot of balls. Liverpool are so aggressive without the ball and we had [a] little bit of a problem to control that,” he said. “We started the second half good until the goal from Firmino. After that we lost our control and we become involved in the environment at Anfield.”

Although City’s lead at the top could be cut to 12 points if second-placed Manchester United beat Stoke City yesterday, they remain firm favorites for the title.

Guardiola, who will be without Fabian Delph for several weeks after his first-half injury, believes City will use their Anfield frustration to bounce back in their next game against Newcastle United.

“Now we must be positive, analyze why we lost and look to the game against Newcastle,” said Guardiola, who refused to reveal if he is still in the hunt to sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez. “It’s never good news to lose, but when you lose it’s important not to lose again. We have a young team and maybe it can be good for the future. I’ve won a lot of titles and always I’ve dropped points on the way.”

For Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp the victory was a cathartic moment after City thrashed his team 5-0 earlier this season.

It was also significant because it proved Liverpool can still thrive without Brazil international Philippe Coutinho, who got his wish to join Barcelona earlier this month.

“To score four in the week after Phil Coutinho leaves the club is a very big statement,” Klopp said. “It’s not like we held a meeting and said: ‘Guys, can you win today because then no one will talk about Phil,’ but of course it was important to show it’s possible to play well without him.”

Unlike the rest of the Premier League this season, Liverpool found the formula to knock City out of their stride.