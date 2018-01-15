Rival Koreas may share a bobsled at the Olympics

AP

Bobsled diplomacy could be part of the Winter Olympics.

Sliders from North Korea and South Korea might share a four-man sled at next month’s games, with coaching provided by top international officials from Italy and the US.

The sled would not be part of the actual Olympic competition, but one of the sleds sent down to test conditions before racing begins.

The plan has not been finalized and more talks are likely in the coming week at the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation president Ivo Ferriani of Italy initially presented the idea. The rival Koreas would each get two spots in the sled and the team would be trained in the days leading up to the competition by Ferriani and fellow federation official Darrin Steele, CEO of USA Bobsled and Skeleton.

“This looks like it could happen,” said Steele, a two-time Olympian for the US. “I like the idea of supporting any kind of cooperation between North and South Korea. Sport is a great avenue for that.”

Steele’s involvement means the sled would have North Koreans working alongside at least one American at a time of political tension between the countries.

The IOC has said it views any cooperation between the Koreas during the Pyeongchang Games as “a great step forward in the Olympic spirit.”

There have also been some talks about having North Korean hockey players skating with South Koreans.