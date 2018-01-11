Home / Sports
Lightning hold on for a wild win over Hurricanes

Reuters

Jake Dotchin netted his third goal of the season with just more than 10 minutes left in regulation to break a deadlock and Tyler Johnson’s hat-trick tally minutes later served as the game winner on Tuesday, as the Tampa Bay Lightning claimed a 5-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Tampa.

Johnson’s difference-making marker was the first three-goal game of the season for a Tampa player, even though the Lightning sit atop the league standings and boast the NHL’s most potent attack.

Carolina’s Brock McGinn opened the scoring with an early power-play goal, finishing off a tap-in goal while left alone at the doorstep.

Victor Hedman evened the score at the midway point of the opening frame, beating Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward with a long wrister off the rush, but Sebastian Aho restored the Carolina lead when he took advantage of a turnover to corral a loose puck and sling a shot past Tampa netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy.

