S Africa blast India aside

AFP, CAPE TOWN

Eighteen wickets fell in a day as South Africa on Monday beat India in the first of three battles between Test cricket’s two leading teams at Newlands Cricket Ground, with both captains hailing the pitch’s contribution to the batting carnage.

“The pitch was outstanding,” India captain Virat Kohli said after South Africa won the first Test by 72 runs with a day to spare. “It was great for Test cricket. Both teams were in the game at different stages. As a team, we really enjoyed being part of this Test match.”

“This was as good as it gets in Test cricket,” South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said. “It was fantastic to be part of it. It definitely ranks as one of my favorite Test matches.”

India were bowled out for 135 after being set to make 208 to win. Man of the match Vernon Philander led the South Africa attack, which was missing the injured Dale Steyn, taking 6-42.

India had bowled South Africa out for 130 in their second innings.

Eighteen wickets fell during the day, while 200 runs were scored on a pitch that had plenty of life after being under covers for all of the third day, which was rained off.

Kohli was disappointed with the batting of his No. 1-ranked team, but felt they had shown they could compete with their nearest challengers in pace-friendly conditions.

He said India were looking forward to taking South Africa head-on in the second Test starting on Saturday at SuperSport Park.

“We needed someone to go out there and score 75 or 80, and we need to sit down and talk about stringing together partnerships. You can’t afford to lose three or four wickets quickly as we did today,” Kohli said.

He gave credit to South Africa’s pace bowling attack.

“Their bowlers create relentless pressure. They force you to play good cricket in every over,” Kohli said.

The India captain suggested his batsmen might need to show more of the aggressive intent epitomized by Hardik Pandya, who hit 93 off 95 balls in the first innings.

“Hardik showed a lot of character. We need to make their bowlers come back for second or third spells,” Kohli said.

Du Plessis admitted that he was nervous about defending a low target after South Africa lost their final eight wickets for 65 runs before lunch.

“The new ball was crucial, but I knew that we have got fantastic seam bowlers,” Du Plessis said.

He said that losing Steyn, who has been ruled out of the rest of the series with a left heel injury, was a big blow.

However, he praised the character of the injured bowler, who came out to bat with nine wickets down in an effort to shepherd top-scorer A.B. de Villiers to a bigger score.

“We didn’t want Dale to bat unless A.B. was still there, because we didn’t want him to make his injury worse, but he wanted to do it,” Du Plessis said.

With Steyn unable to run, De Villiers needed to hit boundaries. Kohli placed eight fielders on the boundary and one of them caught De Villiers without adding to his 35 runs.

“We didn’t get the runs, but it was the mindset that counts,” Du Plessis said.

It was a match that was full of drama from the first morning, when South Africa crashed to 12-3 after choosing to bat on a seaming pitch.

“We’re a team that is prepared to take risks to try to win matches,” Du Plessis said. “We knew the pitch would speed up. We were surprised how quick it was on the first day, but today was very difficult for batsmen.”