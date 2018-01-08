SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FOOTBALL

‘Futility’ parade for Browns

More than 2,000 Cleveland Browns fans on Saturday held a parade around their team’s stadium to vent their frustration at the team’s 0-16 season, their 15th campaign in a row without making the playoffs. The “Perfect Season Parade 2.0” — named after the Browns joined the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to finish a season 0-16 — the parade was considered a protest by fed-up fans. “It was that kind of macabre-type humor that I think the Browns fans have,” organizer Chris McNeil told ESPN. The parade included a pickup truck sponsored by a funeral home with a casket on the back and several Browns-painted buses with signs criticizing team management and owner Jimmy Haslam. Many watching or participating wore bags over their heads. The parade also included a quarterback graveyard, with faux headstones for every starting quarterback the team has had since 1999. McNeil said at least four vans were full of food to donate to the Cleveland Food Bank and nearly US$14,696 was raised for the charity.

FIGURE SKATING

Chen likely to lead US team

Nathan Chen on Saturday signaled his Olympic intentions with an emphatic triumph at the US Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California. Although the three men who will represent the US at next month’s Winter Games were not to be announced until yesterday, Chen is sure to head the squad after landing five quadruple jumps in his free skate to continue his unbeaten campaign. The 18-year-old finished with a total of 315.23 points — 40.72 more than silver-medalist Ross Miner, who rose from fifth place after the short program to finish second on 274.51 points. Chen, who had missed training because of illness, singled one planned triple Axel in a still outstanding display.

ANALYTICS

Obama to speak at forum

Former US president Barack Obama is on Feb. 23 to speak at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan Sports Analytics Conference to discuss his time in office and the next chapter in his life. MIT has held the conference annually since 2007, hosting industry professionals to discuss the role of analytics in sports. This year, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman are scheduled to speak. Obama routinely filled out NCAA Tournament brackets on ESPN during his presidency. His White House press secretary, Josh Earnest, once said Obama would consider being part of the ownership group for an NBA franchise.

TENNIS

Nadal to warm up at Kooyong

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal is to make his return from injury at the Kooyong Classic exhibition to prepare for the Australian Open, which is to begin on Monday next week. Nadal joins former No. 1 Novak Djokovic in using the Kooyong event to warm up for the year’s first Grand Slam tournament. Nadal has been struggling with a right knee problem and withdrew from the ATP tournament in Brisbane to give himself longer for recovery. He is scheduled to play tomorrow at Kooyong, which regularly hosted the Australian Open on grass before the tournament moved to hard courts at Melbourne Park. Djokovic is returning from a right elbow injury that has kept him off the tour since July last year.