Big wave surfer fights to return

Mark Mathews had to shut the blinds for six months. He could not bear to look outside.

One of Australia’s best big wave surfers, he had suffered an excruciating wipeout on the New South Wales south coast in late 2016, landing feet-first on a shallow reef.

The impact fractured his right shin, snapped his anterior and posterior cruciate ligaments and tore an artery and nerve.

He had to be airlifted to hospital, where doctors told him he might not surf again.

“I couldn’t even look at it,” he said of the ocean, recalling what it was like being confined to his beachside couch for six months. “But now I wake up every day and check the swell forecast again. I’m only looking for one-foot waves, but still. My life’s gone back to revolving around weather forecasts, which is such an exciting way to live.”

In December 2016, Mathews paddled out at Maroubra, his home break in Sydney, and caught a few waves on a longboard, standing up with help from a foot brace.

He was elated. It had been 14 months since his accident, which led to multiple surgeries and a year of rehab, and it exceeded his expectations of his recovery schedule.

“I wasn’t supposed to be doing that for another few months, but it felt really good,” he said. “I feel like I’m going to get back way quicker than I thought.”

The significance of the moment was not lost on the surfing community.

Eugene Tan, the renowned Aquabumps photographer, happened to be at Maroubra that morning, and photographed Mathews standing up on a small right-hander.

He posted the photograph on Instagram with the note: “Look who’s back in the water and surfing again, big wave surfing freak @markmathewssurf. After nearly two years out of the water (with back to back injuries) and being told he may never surf again, he is determined to come back … Onya Chalk.”

Tan’s photo was liked by 1,420 people, a testament to the support Mathews has from the public.

Mathews is now talking about surfing huge waves again and getting barreled at spots such as Cape Fear in Sydney’s Botany Bay (a notoriously dangerous wave called “Ours”).

However, he said his approach to surfing would be different.

This was his second serious injury in as many years and the recovery has taken its toll.

“I’m going to be more reluctant with the really shallow waves, like Ours, because that’s the type I hurt myself in,” he said. “The fear around that type of wave is going to be way stronger.”

“I’ll probably focus on the big deep-water wave stuff, like Jaws in Hawaii, or Nazare in Portugal, and maybe a couple of the big wave events,” he said.

Nazare is one of the biggest waves on the planet. It has reportedly been ridden at 31m.

Mathews’ recovery goals are ambitious. After finally standing up on a wave again, he wants to be back surfing waves of consequence within six months.

“In my head I was hoping to be standing on a board in February, what I’m doing now, just standing up on a long board and cruising,” he said.

Now he is even contemplating the possibility of a wildcard entry in Hawaii this year, despite the horrendous long-term damage to his leg.

The accident left his right leg with irreparable nerve damage and means he cannot lift his right foot. He has been able to surf again only because his foot has been surgically fixed at a 90-degree flex and a tendon on the side of the foot used for internal rotation has been moved to the top.