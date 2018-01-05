Injury list grows ahead of Australian Open

AFP, MELBOURNE

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray and Japan’s Kei Nishikori yesterday pulled out of the Australian Open as a host of top names battle to be fit for the year’s first Grand Slam.

Murray, 30, had failed to recover from a hip injury sustained last year and has not played since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July last year, while Nishikori has been on the sidelines since August last year due to a torn tendon in his right wrist.

The loss of the Scot, who might now opt for surgery on his hip, came with injury clouds hanging over a who’s who of stars before the Australian Open begins on Jan. 15

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal and six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic remain huge doubts, having yet to play a competitive match this year.

Nadal, the reigning French Open and US Open champion, pulled out of Brisbane over the weekend with a knee injury, but said he still intends to play at Melbourne Park.

Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic has not played since a right elbow issue forced him to quit Wimbledon in the quarter-finals.

World No. 8 Jack Sock joined the growing injury list when he injured his hip on Tuesday at the Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia.

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka and Canada’s Milos Raonic are also returning from injuries, but intend to play in Melbourne.

Asian No. 1 Nishikori said his rehabilitation had been “going well, but I am just not ready 100 percent to come back yet in best-of-five-set matches.”

On the women’s side of the draw there are question marks over the fitness of defending champion Serena Williams, who has not played competitively since giving birth four months ago.

Earlier in the week, Wimbledon champion and world No. 2 Garbine Muguruza was forced to retire at Brisbane with severe leg cramps, even though the Spanish two-time Grand Slam winner yesterday accepted a wild card to play in Sydney.

US Open champion Sloane Stephens pulled out of Brisbane before the tournament to rest a troublesome knee, but is entered for Sydney.

Upcoming French star Caroline Garcia, who enjoyed a breakthrough season last year, rising to No. 8 in the world, retired in tears with back pain from the same event on Sunday.