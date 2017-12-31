Wallabies star Hunt arrested on drug possession charges

AFP, SYDNEY

“Inconsolable” Wallabies star Karmichael Hunt has been arrested, reportedly for possessing drugs, with Rugby Australia yesterday launching an investigation into the incident.

Hunt, a former rugby league international who made his Wallaby debut this year, was detained along with another man in Brisbane early yesterday morning during a random street stop.

He was allegedly caught with a white powder, which local media said was cocaine.

“Rugby Australia has today been made aware of an incident involving Wallabies and Queensland Reds back Karmichael Hunt in Brisbane overnight,” the sport’s governing body said in a statement. “It is understood Hunt was arrested and has subsequently been released by Queensland Police.”

“Rugby Australia takes all matters relating to the off-field behavior of its players seriously and has commenced an investigation into the incident in conjunction with the Queensland Rugby Union,” it added.

The Sydney Morning Herald said he was due to appear in court on Jan. 29, charged with two counts of drug possession.

“He is very upset, as anyone would expect, and pretty much inconsolable,” Hunt’s solicitor Adam Magill told the newspaper. “He is sticking with his family. He’s got concerns and his manager is taking care of him.”

It is not the first time Hunt had been in trouble with the law.

He was in 2015 banned for six weeks and fined A$30,000 (US$23,405) by the Reds after pleading guilty to four charges of cocaine possession.

As well as his club fine, he was stripped of the Reds’ vice-captaincy and ordered to pay A$2,500 by magistrates on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

Despite the setback, he managed to re-establish himself at the Reds and made his Wallabies debut this year, becoming one of the stars of Australia’s home Tests in June.