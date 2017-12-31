Lewis Hamilton’s Instagram cleared

AFP, LONDON

Lewis Hamilton’s Instagram has been completely emptied as the fallout over his lapse of judgement when lambasting a nephew for wearing a princess dress continues.

Four-time Formula One world champion Hamilton had shared a video mocking his nephew sporting a blue and pink dress and waving a pink heart-shaped furry wand over the Christmas holidays.

In the video, which has since been taken down, Hamilton shouts: “Boys don’t wear princess dresses,” which led to the youngster covering his ears with his hands.

The 32-year-old’s actions drew criticism on social media from users who felt his nephew should be free to wear whatever he wanted.

He took down the post and later tweeted an apology, which has also been deleted.

He was further criticized for liking some of the replies to his Twitter post, one of which said he had no need to apologize to the “PC [politically correct] brigade.”

Now all that remains on the Web site on Hamilton’s official page is the message “Dare to be the greatest. Inspire, spread love, and live every day to the fullest.”