Chandler leads Suns to 99-97 victory over Grizzlies with last-second dunk

AP, PHOENIX, Arizona

Tyson Chandler on Tuesday night dunked Dragan Bender’s inbounds pass from the opposite sideline with 0.4 seconds remaining to give the Phoenix Suns a 99-97 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bender threw a perfect pass and Chandler jumped over a defender to slam it down, although the play was reviewed by officials to see if there was offensive basket interference. After replay review, the basket counted, and Kobi Simmons missed the Grizzlies’ last attempt to tie at the buzzer.

Devin Booker scored 32 points in his return from a three-week injury absence before fouling out in the final minute, but the Suns needed one final play after Jarell Martin slammed in a rebound with 0.6 seconds remaining to tie it at 97.

The Suns beat the Grizzlies in a tight game at home for the second time in six days after handing them a 97-95 defeat on Thursday last week.

BULLS 115, BUCKS 106

In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Nikola Mirotic came off the bench to score 24 points in 28 minutes as the Bulls won for the eighth time in 10 games, beating the Bucks.

Chicago’s surge coincides with the return of Mirotic, who missed the beginning of the season after suffering facial fractures in a fight with teammate Bobby Portis.

Kris Dunn rebounded from a one-for-12 shooting game on Saturday against Boston with 20 points and 12 assists in 33 minutes for the Bulls.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Eric Bledsoe had 22 to pace Milwaukee, who have lost five of seven.

Mirotic led Chicago’s bench in outscoring Milwaukee’s reserves 54-25. It was the second time the Bulls won at Milwaukee in 12 days, including a 115-109 victory on Dec. 15.

MAVERICKS 98, RAPTORS 93

In Dallas, J.J. Barea scored 20 points, including a clinching a layup in the final seconds, as the Mavericks ended another Toronto six-game winning streak with a victory over the Raptors.

The Mavericks held DeMar DeRozan and the Raptors to season lows in shooting percentage as Toronto lost for just the second time in 14 games, with each loss coming after six straight wins.

Dirk Nowitzki scored 18 points, while fellow German Maxi Kleber had 15 points and matched his rookie season best with five blocks. Harrison Barnes had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 23 points, but did not score in the fourth quarter, while DeRozan could not get going at all after averaging 37 points on a three-game road winning streak that ended.

In other results, it was:

‧ Pistons 107, Pacers 83

‧ Heat 107, Magic 89

‧ Spurs 109, Nets 97

‧ Nuggets 107, Jazz 83

‧ Clippers 122, Kings 95