Warner’s century hands Australia promising start

AFP, MELBOURNE

David Warner yesterday posted a century after a no-ball reprieve and skipper Steve Smith was on track for four straight Boxing Day tons as Australia made a solid start to the fourth Ashes Test against England.

Warner received a massive let-off on 99 to claim his 21st Test hundred as an Australia side chasing a series whitewash took full advantage of winning the toss on an unresponsive Melbourne Cricket Ground drop-in pitch.

The aggressive opener, who had been marooned in the 90s for more than 40 minutes, was poised on 99 to bring up his century as he faced the last ball of debutant Tom Curran’s fifth over.

However, Warner instead top-edged a catch to mid-on and walked off to the jubilation of the England team, only for replays to detect a no-ball for Curran overstepping, meaning the batsman was called back to the crease.

Warner added further to the England team’s dark mood off the next delivery when he raised his hundred off 130 balls with a flick off his hip, and celebrated by leaping into the air and ripping off his helmet to salute the 88,172-strong Boxing Day crowd.

However, Warner did not stay at the crease for much longer after his massive let-off, as he was caught behind off James Anderson for 103.

“Obviously, I was disappointed with the way I played that shot. I was quite annoyed,” Warner said.

Smith, who has not been dismissed in a Melbourne Test match since Boxing Day 2014, was still batting at the close on 65 with Shaun Marsh not out 31 and Australia 244-3.

So far in this series, Smith has amassed 491 runs at a stunning average of 163.66 from five innings.

“I won’t say I’m sick of him, I would like to get him out, but every now and then you come up against a player who’s in the form of his life,” Anderson said of Smith.

Australia have already reclaimed the Ashes after taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series and are seeking a 5-0 whitewash over the beleaguered tourists.

The hosts freewheeled to lunch at 102 without loss, but England’s bowlers toiled away under a hot sun to restrict the home side in the remaining two sessions.

Warner also brought up 6,000 runs in his 70th Test, making him the joint fourth-fastest Australian to ever do so.