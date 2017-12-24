Lakers’ Caldwell-Pope serving term at detention center

AP, LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is serving a 25-day sentence at an Orange County detention center after violating his probation on a drunken driving arrest, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday.

Caldwell-Pope is allowed to leave the detention center for practice and Lakers games in California under a work-release program, but must wear a GPS monitor outside the facility.

Caldwell-Pope has missed two road games, and is not traveling for games in Houston, Texas, on Sunday next week and Minnesota on Jan. 1.

While playing for the Detroit Pistons, Caldwell-Pope was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving on March 29 in Auburn Hills, Michigan, after police said he was spotted going about 72kph in a 40kph zone.

He was arrested after a field sobriety test. A further test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 14.2 points this season. He signed a one-year, US$18 million deal with the Lakers as a free agent in July.