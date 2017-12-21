Manchester City win in shoot-out to reach League Cup semis

AP, LONDON

Manchester City on Tuesday kept alive their hopes of a quadruple as they beat Leicester City 4-3 on penalties to reach the semi-finals of the English League Cup.

Arsenal are also through after beating West Ham United 1-0.

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo saved Riyad Mahrez’s spot-kick for the decisive moment following a 1-1 draw after regulation and extra-time.

Jamie Vardy also missed in the shoot-out for Leicester.

Bernado Silva’s first-half goal looked to have given the visitors the win, but Vardy scored a stoppage-time penalty to take it beyond 90 minutes.

Manchester City can still take a clean sweep of trophies with Pep Guardiola’s side 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League and in the knockout stages of the Champions League, but Guardiola downplayed the chance of a quadruple.

“That is not going to happen,” he said. “Come on, that isn’t real. What we’re living isn’t real. The situation of winning 16 or 17 games in a row in the league and qualifying for the Champions League before we finished the group stage... That is not normal.”

Leicester rattled Manchester City and equalized in the seventh of eight minutes of stoppage-time, when Kyle Walker tangled with Demarai Gray in the area and Vardy buried the penalty.

The sides battled to 4-3 in the shootout, when Vardy’s penalty hit the post and Bravo dived to his left to deny Mahrez and hand the visitors the win.

Elsewhere, Danny Welbeck scored the only goal of a forgettable game as Arsenal booked a place in the semi-finals for the first time in six years.

It was Welbeck’s first goal since his double against AFC Bournemouth on Sept. 9.

He bundled home from close range after Mathieu Debuchy headed Francis Coquelin’s perfect pass across goal to find the England international.