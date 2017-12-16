Chiasson scores two to lift Capitals over Bruins

AP, BOSTON

Alex Chiasson on Thursday night scored two third-period goals — the second on a shorthanded breakaway with 8 minutes, 29 seconds left — as the Washington Capitals defeated the Boston Bruins 5-3.

Patrice Bergeron scored twice for Boston, moving past Bobby Orr on the team’s all-time list with his 265th career goal and adding another in the final seconds.

Braden Holtby stopped 33 shots for the Capitals, who have beaten Boston 11 straight times. Jakub Vrana and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for Washington, and Alex Ovechkin added an empty-netter to make it 5-2 before Bergeron cut the deficit to two with 27 seconds left.

DUCKS 3, BLUES 1

In St Louis, Missouri, Kevin Roy scored twice and John Gibson made 29 saves as Anaheim defeated St Louis.

Andrew Cogliano also scored for the Ducks, who have won three of four.

Patrik Berglund scored for the Blues, who have lost two in a row.

Gibson earned his second victory at St Louis in the past 16 days. He stopped 37 shots in a 3-2 win on Nov. 29.

Roy scored twice in a span of 2 minutes, 45 seconds in the third period to push the lead to 3-0. He was called up on Tuesday following an injury to Corey Perry.

BLACKHAWKS 5, JETS 1

In Winnipeg, Manitoba, Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz each had a goal and an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks extended their season-high winning streak to four with a victory over Winnipeg.

Vinnie Hinostroza, Tommy Wingels and Michal Kempny also scored for the Blackhawks (16-11-5). Corey Crawford made 27 saves in the first of five games this season between the Central Division foes.

Nikolaj Ehlers thwarted Crawford’s shutout bid when he scored a power-play goal at 5 minutes, 35 seconds of the third period. He has a goal in each of his past four games.

The loss ended Winnipeg’s string of seven straight wins at home.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the Jets (18-9-5). Hellebuyck had been unbeaten in regulation at home this season (11-1-1).

In other results, it was:

‧ Blue Jackets 6, Islanders 4

‧ Wild 2, Maple Leafs 0

‧ Flyers 2, Sabres 1

‧ Canadiens 2, Devils 1, OT