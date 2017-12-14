Lindsey Vonn slammed after Trump comments

Reuters

Social media users have told US skier Lindsey Vonn that they hope she breaks her neck after the Olympic champion made comments they deemed to be critical of US President Donald Trump, she said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old said in an interview last week that she wanted to “represent the people of the United States, not the president” at February’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which sparked a backlash on social media.

“It is hurtful to read comments where people are hoping I break my neck or that God is punishing me for being ‘anti-Trump,’” Vonn said on Instagram.

Vonn, the most successful female World Cup alpine skier of all time, added she was trying to make the point that Olympic athletes represent their nation and not a political party or person.

Trump, who is often quick to respond to criticism from high-profile people, has not yet weighed in on Vonn’s comments.

Vonn, who won gold in the downhill at the 2010 Vancouver Games, but missed the 2014 Games due to injury, said people overseas are perplexed at the way the US has changed.

“You cannot pick up a newspaper or turn on the TV in Europe without noticing how people are questioning our direction,” she said. “It seems to me that we must lead with understanding and strive for unity in our relationships throughout the world.”

The reaction to her comments also illustrated how divided the country is, she said.

“We need to find a way to put aside our differences and find common ground in communicating,” Vonn said. “Is it wrong to hope for a better world? All of this is much bigger than skiing and the Olympics.”

“I am going to take the next two months to focus on what I can do and right now that is competing for my country. In doing that, I will be hoping that we Americans can still be that ‘shining city on a hill,’” she added.