Chan puts HK on LPGA map

AFP, HONG KONG

Tiffany Chan said she is still coming down to earth after becoming the first golfer from Hong Kong to qualify to compete with the world’s elite on the lucrative US LPGA Tour.

The 24-year-old finished second last week at the final stage of the LPGA Tour’s qualifying school in Florida behind Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, earning a coveted tour card for next year.

It means she will rub shoulders with superstars such as New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson of the US and China’s world No. 1 Feng Shanshan — and has put Hong Kong on the golfing map.

“This is my dream — I spent a lot of time and energy preparing for it. You can say the last four or five years had been dedicated to this goal,” Chan said. “I haven’t calmed down yet.”

Chan describes the sport as mentally demanding due to a host of variables, from the weather to her overall condition, but she hopes her new-found status will encourage other Hong Kong youngsters to give golf a try.

The bustling territory of 7 million people has just six golf clubs with 10 courses, and most are exclusive members-only facilities perched on picturesque coastlines and islands.

Yet, Chan disputes the notion that golf in Hong Kong is only for the rich — and said her own story shows that anybody can take up the sport.

Chan first learned to love golf at a public driving range near her home in the northwestern suburb of Tuen Mun.

It charged just HK$6 (US$0.77) per hour for children at the time Chan said, in a territory where golf club memberships often change hands for millions of dollars.

What started as a way to have fun at the weekend with other children became a more regular pursuit when she took up free classes offered to young players at the age of eight.

“I hope to use my results to show that golf is not just something for businessmen or a game for the rich,” Chan said. “I want to inspire kids from any socioeconomic background to fight for their own goals.”

Chan’s burgeoning talent earned her sponsorship as a teenager by Swiss private bank EFG International, which continues to support her career.

She went on to win US national titles in 2014 and 2015 at the National Junior College Athletic Association golf championships while attending Daytona State College in Florida.

She transferred to the University of Southern California and graduated earlier this year before turning professional.

“Tiffany’s our first ever homegrown talent to qualify for a major tour,” Chan’s former coach Brad Schadewitz said.

“Everybody knew that it’s possible, but actually having somebody do it — I think it gives even more inspiration especially to young girls in Hong Kong,” added Schadewitz, who is also the lead coach at the Hong Kong Golf Association.