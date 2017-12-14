Chris Froome could lose title after drugs test result

The Guardian

Britain’s most successful road cyclist Chris Froome is fighting for his reputation after returning an adverse analytical finding following a drugs test during his victory in the Vuelta a Espana in September, a joint investigation by the Guardian and Le Monde can reveal.

Froome, who also won his fourth Tour de France in July, was found to have exceeded the permitted levels of the asthma drug salbutamol in a test taken on Sept. 20.

Under World Anti-Doping Agency rules, riders are allowed a level of 1,000 nanograms per milliliter.

However, the 32-year-old was found to have twice that in a urine sample taken during the Vuelta a Espana.

The Guardian understands lawyers and scientists are working on behalf of Froome and Team Sky to challenge the result, which is why it has not been made public until now.

However, if the Briton is unable to offer a sufficient explanation for the abnormal finding or challenge the result itself he will forfeit his Vuelta title under the rules of cycling’s world governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

If the test result is upheld Froome could face a significant ban which might rule him out of next year’s Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France, where he was planning to go for a record-equaling fifth yellow jersey.

In 2007, the Italian cyclist Alessandro Petacchi was given a 12-month ban for excessive salbutamol and stripped of his five stage victories in the Giro d’Italia.

“It is well known that I have asthma and I know exactly what the rules are. I use an inhaler to manage my symptoms [always within the permissible limits] and I know for sure that I will be tested every day I wear the race leader’s jersey,” Froome said. “My asthma got worse at the Vuelta so I followed the team doctor’s advice to increase my salbutamol dosage. As always, I took the greatest care to ensure that I did not use more than the permissible dose.”

“I take my leadership position in my sport very seriously. The UCI is absolutely right to examine test results and, together with the team, I will provide whatever information it requires,” he said.

After a number of sources had told the Guardian and Le Monde about Froome’s adverse analytical finding, UCI president David Lappartient confirmed his organization was aware of it.

“There are rules of conduct,” Lappartient said. “I’m not here to break our rules. It’s not for me to interfere with this case. The procedure is secret, under discussion and I don’t have any information on it. I do not even know in what stage [of the Vuelta] the sample was taken. I was just informed of an irregular test [result], but I don’t know whether [the taking of salbutamol] was justified or not.”

In a statement Team Sky said that Froome received the notification of the adverse analytical finding from the UCI on Sept. 20, prior to the individual time trial event at the world championships.

“There are complex medical and physiological issues which affect the metabolism and excretion of salbutamol. We’re committed to establishing the facts and understanding exactly what happened on this occasion,” team principal Sir Dave Brailsford said. “I have the utmost confidence that Chris followed the medical guidance in managing his asthma symptoms, staying within the permissible dose for salbutamol. Of course, we will do whatever we can to help address these questions.”