Castle breaks glass ceiling, takes reins at Rugby Australia

AFP, SYDNEY

Raelene Castle yesterday shattered the glass ceiling by becoming Rugby Australia’s new chief executive, making her the first woman to oversee the sport anywhere in the world.

She takes over from Bill Pulver, who quit in the fallout from Western Force being axed from Super Rugby.

Castle, a former boss of Netball New Zealand, has been tasked with unifying the sport after the protracted and acrimonious Super Rugby saga.

She beat more than 200 candidates, including highly-fancied former Wallabies captain Phil Kearns.

“Raelene is an extremely impressive executive who covered every base as far as what the board was looking for in a chief executive officer to lead our game into an important new chapter,” Rugby Australia chairman Cameron Clyne said. “She offers an incredible wealth of experience in sports administration and business, with an outstanding track record in commercial, marketing and communications roles.”

She would bring “a fresh set of eyes” to the challenges facing the sport, he added.

Castle said she had followed rugby union closely for 30 years, and was looking forward to developing and strengthening the sport.

“I am especially looking forward to getting out into the rugby communities across Australia and meeting the diverse range of people that make the game tick,” she said.

Australian-born Castle, who moved to New Zealand as a child, became the first woman to lead the national governing body and in doing also becomes the first female boss across all of the major national unions in world rugby.