SPORTS BRIEFS

FOOTBALL

Peters fined for flag throw

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was on Friday fined US$24,309 by the NFL for throwing a penalty flag into the stands against the New York Jets. During the Jets’ go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs were called for three penalties to prolong the possession. The last of the penalties frustrated Peters, who picked up one of the flags and tossed it into the seats. Peters was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and headed straight to the locker room thinking he had been ejected. However, he was not, and quickly re-emerged from the locker room without socks on. He ran back onto the Chiefs’ sideline to watch as Kansas City’s last-ditch comeback attempt fell short.

OLYMPICS

Vonn ‘has voice’ in politics

Lindsey Vonn says she will not stop expressing political views, although her main goal is regaining the Olympic downhill title. After a World Cup race, she said: “It’s not necessarily my place to be sticking my nose in politics, but as an athlete I do have a voice.” Vonn told CNN in an interview that aired on Thursday that she would “absolutely not” visit the White House if the US Olympic team gets a traditional post-Games invitation. She told CNN she hoped “to represent the people of the United States, not the president” at the Games.

RUGBY UNION

Warburton to miss season

Wales captain Sam Warburton looks set to miss the entire northern rugby season following knee surgery. Warburton has not played since July, when he led the British and Irish Lions against New Zealand in the third Test. After the tour he had neck surgery and was expected to return to club action in January and be available for the Six Nations, but Warburton and the Welsh Rugby Union decided that when he returns, he should do so free of all aches and pains, so he had a knee operated on.

CRICKET

Duckett dropped after scene

England’s Ashes tour was yesterday plunged into a fresh crisis with batsman Ben Duckett stood down from a tour game and suspended following an incident in a bar in Perth, Australia. Duckett, who was selected to open the batting in England’s two-day tour match against a Cricket Australia XI, was a late omission from the team. Reports said Duckett was late on Thursday involved in an incident where he is said to have poured a drink over a senior player following a heated row. It was the first night after England and Wales Cricket Board director of cricket Andrew Strauss agreed to a relaxing of the midnight curfew placed on the Test squad a fortnight ago.

GOLF

McIlroy plans busy 2018

Rory McIlroy has announced he is to play at least seven events early next year in a busy build-up to the US Masters, where he will attempt to complete the grand slam of major titles in April. McIlroy said on his Web site that he would start his campaign with two European Tour events in the Middle East in January — the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and Dubai Desert Classic. The Northern Irishman will then switch his focus to the PGA Tour in the US, where he is to contest five tournaments in six weeks, starting at Pebble Beach in February. The former world No. 1 is having an extended break from competition after an injury-hampered season during which he did not win a tournament for the first time since 2008. McIlroy, 28, has slipped to 10th in the world rankings.