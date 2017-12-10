Vonn injured while Gut crashes at World Cup

Reuters, ST MORITZ, Switzerland

Lindsey Vonn of the US was injured yesterday after finishing the World Cup Super G race, while Switzerland’s Lara Gut crashed halfway down the course.

Vonn, four-time overall World Cup champion and the finest woman skier of her generation, fell to the ground grimacing as she slowed down after the finishing line and staggered away with what appeared to be either a hip or back injury.

Vonn spent just under an hour in the medical treatment tent before being escorted to a waiting car and driven away.

The 33-year-old walked the few meters to the car with great difficulty.

An ambulance was initially called, but was not needed.

The US team said on Twitter that Vonn “compressed her back on the fifth gate, skied through pain, but didn’t have power to push. She was evaluated by the physio and doctor in the tent. Further information to come.”

US team officials declined to immediately comment on her condition.

Gut, recently recovered from a serious knee injury, lost her balance high on the course, fell and flew into the safety netting. She was able to walk away after being disentangled by course officials.

Gut, the overall World Cup winner last year and bronze medalist in the downhill at the Sochi Olympics, tore an anterior cruciate ligament in her knee at the same venue at the world championships in February.

The race, on a shortened course, was held in difficult conditions and was interrupted several times as wind blew clouds of sand across the course in St Moritz, Swizerland.

Switzerland’s Jasmine Flury, who had never previously finished on the podium in a World Cup race, was a surprise winner after starting from 14th, in 1 minute, 2.59 seconds.

She finished 0.1 seconds ahead of compatriot Michelle Gisin, while Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather was third.