Chan, Hingis named world champs

Staff writer, with CNA

Chan Yung-jan and Martina Hingis were named the women’s doubles world champions of the year by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), making Chan the first-ever Taiwanese to receive the honor.

The Taiwanese-Swiss duo have won nine of the 15 events they entered since teaming up earlier in the year.

While this is the third time the now-retired Hingis has won the annual award, it is Chan’s first.

Chan said she and Hingis had an outstanding season, adding that she is happy to end it with such a great record.

The duo was in October named the Doubles Team of the Year by the WTA after winning their ninth title of the year.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal and Garbine Muguruza won the individual player of the year awards.

At 31, Nadal became the oldest ITF men’s world champion after a season in which he won a 10th French Open and a third US Open.

The Spaniard also became the oldest player to finish the year at No. 1 since the ATP rankings began in 1973.

Muguruza dropped only one set en route to her first Wimbledon title and finished the year at No. 2 behind Simona Halep.

Additional reporting by AP