Australian Zunic surges to three-shot lead at home

AFP, GOLD COAST, Australia

Little-known Australian Jordan Zunic yesterday fired a superb eight-under-par round of 64 to surge to a three-shot lead after the third round of the Australian PGA golf championship.

The 25-year-old New South Welshman was in sublime touch around the Royal Pines Resort course on Queensland’s Gold Coast and was 11-under the card after 16 holes.

However, he bogeyed the 17th before a double bogey on the difficult 18th saw him finish the day 17 under the card, three shots ahead of fellow Australian Cameron Smith.

Adam Bland, who shared the overnight lead with Marc Leishman, was a shot further back on 13-under.

The in-form Leishman, who many expected to run away with the tournament, had a disappointing two-over 74 to be on 10-under alongside David Bransdon.

However, the day belonged to Zunic after he blitzed the front nine, making seven birdies and taking just 29 shots.

He then had four consecutive birdies from the 13th to the 16th before his blemishes on the final two holes.

“It was a bit of a flash, that round,” he said. “I can’t remember it almost, because I was just going with the flow.”

The 24-year-old Smith will like his chances of catching Zunic in today’s round.

Smith in May won his maiden professional tournament at the US PGA’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

He played alongside Zunic yesterday and said he just tried to concentrate on his own game as he shot a five-under 67.

“It was pretty incredible to watch actually, and in that wind he was just a magician on the greens as well,” Smith said.