Hellas Verona beat cross-town rivals Chievo in shoot-out

AFP, MILAN, Italy

Hellas Verona won Wednesday’s Verona derby against AC Chievo Verona 5-4 on penalties to set up a last-16 clash with AC Milan in the Coppa Italia.

Sergio Pellissier’s eighth-minute strike for hosts Chievo was canceled out by Mohamed Fares before the visitors prevailed in a shoot-out to earn a Dec. 13 date with Milan.

Torino beat second-division Carpi 2-0 and next travel to AS Roma, while US Sassuolo saw off Bari 2-1 to set up a trip to Atalanta BC.

On Tuesday, UC Sampdoria advanced as Serie A rivals Cagliari and SPAL both fell to lower-league sides.

Cagliari were shocked 2-1 in Sardinia by Serie C side Pordenone, while SPAL lost 2-0 at home to Serie B outfit AS Cittadella in fourth-round action.

Pordenone, from near Venice, take on big-hitters Inter on Dec. 13, while Cittadella, a team from a medieval walled city near Padua, travel down to Rome to play SS Lazio.

Sampdoria were three goals up within half an hour against Serie B side Delfino Pescara 1936, with David Kownacki opening after two minutes, followed by goals from Gaston Ramirez and Gianluca Caprari.

Pole Kownacki scored his second on 74 minutes, with Libyan midfielder Ahmad Benali scoring for the Adriatic Coast side.

Sampdoria — sitting sixth in Serie A — next travel to ACF Fiorentina for their last-16 tie.