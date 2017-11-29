Iranian throws bout to avoid fighting Israeli

AFP, TEHRAN

Iran’s government on Monday paid tribute to one of the nation’s wrestlers who threw an international bout when he was ahead, because winning would have meant fighting an opponent from Israel.

The Islamic republic does not recognize the Jewish state and forbids its athletes from competing against Israelis.

Alireza Karimi Mashiani’s story has struck a chord on social media, with many in Iran backing his stance, while others oppose it.

His bout in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz on Saturday was in the 86kg category of the under-23 world championships.

According to footage posted online, Karimi Mashiani looked well ahead in his bout against Russia’s Alikhan Zabrailov, but then let himself be easily beaten.

He seems to abandon the fight completely and lets himself be dominated after a voice shouts out in Persian: “You must lose, Alireza!”

The hashtag #youmustlose was trending on Monday in Iran, with comments both for and against his actions.

While he might have forfeited a podium place in the tournament, Karimi Mashiani did receive the backing of his government and the Iranian wrestling federation.

“Your noble and heroic action in the world competition in Poland, abandoning the medal and the podium in support of the highest human values, is a source of pride and praise,” a statement on the Web site of the Iranian Ministry of Sport and Youth said.

The nation’s wrestling federation in a statement called him a “hero” and extolled his “sacrifice,” hinting that he had acted in a similar manner in 2013.

“It is the second time that you have risen up against the oppression of the Palestinian people by abandoning your rights in an act of absolute submission,” it said.

However, among the many indignant tweets was one from reformist Representative Mahmoud Sadeghi, who said: “It is not difficult not to face an opponent so you do not recognize the false identity of his government, [but] it is very difficult to be forced to weakness and forced to defeat a rival.”

“If he decides to go fight in the colors of another country, no one can say he sold out his homeland,” a Twitter user said.

Another added: “Do the authorities not say that Israel is evil? Instead of running away, let us rise up and fight and defeat them.”

Zabrailov won gold in the 86kg category, while Israel’s Uri Kalashnikov took third.