Aussies rout Taiwan in qualifier

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taiwan yesterday opened their FIBA Basketball World Cup Group B qualifying campaign on a sour note when Australia ran riot in a 104-66 victory at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.

There were high hopes for a good result, with Taiwanese fans packing the venue as the nation hosted its first Asian World Cup qualifier since 1963.

However, the fans left disappointed after the heavy defeat, as the Australia players took advantage of their height advantage and physicality to shred Taiwan’s defense as the visitors pulled away to a 45-26 halftime lead.

The visitors had five players in double digits, led by the hot shooting duo of Jason Cadee and Daniel Kickert with 16 and 15 points respectively.

Big center Quincy Davis, a naturalized Taiwanese citizen, led the hosts with 17 points, five rebounds and four steals in the losing cause.

Starters Liu Ching and Chen Kuang-chuan contributed 10 points each.

Against a powerful Australia side, who also had good pace, Taiwan committed 21 turnovers, which gave the visitors more scoring runs, while Australia also sank 11 three-pointers to deflate the home crowd.

Elsewhere in Group B yesterday, the Philippines spoiled Japan’s party with a 77-71 victory at the Komazawa Olympic Park in Tokyo.

Guard Jayson Castro William ensured the win for Gilas Pilipinas on the road when he posted five points down the stretch in the fourth quarter to snuff out a rally by the hosts.

William finished top scorer with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while center Andray Blatche did his part with 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Japan shooting guard Makoto Hiejima put in an outstanding performance to chalk up 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

In Group A on Thursday, South Korea battled to a 86-80 triumph over New Zealand in Wellington, while China delighted the home crowd by routing Hong Kong 96-44 in Nanjing.

Taiwan’s next game is on Monday in Manila when they face the Philippines, while Japan are due to visit Australia for a game at the Titanium Security Arena in Adelaide.

In Group A tomorrow, China travel to Goyang City to take on South Korea, while Hong Kong are due to play at home against New Zealand.