SPORTS BRIEFS

BASKETBALL

All-Star game in Chicago

The NBA is bringing the All-Star game to Chicago for the first time since Michael Jordan dazzled his home crowd. A person familiar with the situation said the All-Star festivities are to be held in the Windy City in 2020. The person spoke on Thursday on the condition of anonymity because an official announcement has not been made. The last time the All-Star festivities were held in Chicago, Jordan put on quite a show. He and Dominique Wilkins soared in an epic slam dunk contest, “His Airness” edging out the “Human Highlight Reel” with one last spectacular display.

CRICKET

Hazlewood ready for Ashes

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood said he is fit and ready for the Ashes series against England after taking six wickets and coming through a Sheffield Shield match unscathed. The 26-year-old was forced to return from Bangladesh following the first Test after picking up a side strain that also ruled him out of a subsequent limited-overs tour of India. Hazlewood showed his injury problems are behind him with a satisfying performance for New South Wales against Western Australia earlier this week and he has been taken out of the team for next week’s match against Queensland. He is instead to train as part of Australia’s Test attack of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Jackson Bird at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane to prepare for the opening Ashes Test on Nov. 23. “Things went pretty well the whole game,” Hazlewood told reporters in Sydney yesterday.

SOCCER

Batshuayi out with injury

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has withdrawn from the Belgium squad for their upcoming internationals due to a foot injury and has returned to the Premier League club for treatment, the national team’s manager Roberto Martinez has said. Batshuayi, who has scored seven goals in 12 appearances for Chelsea this season, last played for the London club during their 3-0 Champions League defeat by AS Roma last month and was benched for their subsequent league win over Manchester United. Belgium were to play Mexico yesterday, followed by a match against Japan on Tuesday. “Batshuayi is out for the Mexico game and has left the group to recover at Chelsea, because of an injury to his foot,” Martinez told reporters.

FOOTBALL

Sherman seriously injured

The Seattle Seahawks might have to pay a price for their victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday as key player Richard Sherman incurred an apparently serious Achilles tendon injury. Sherman departed the game after getting entangled with an Arizona player in the third quarter in Glendale, Arizona. The four-time Pro Bowl defensive back was seen on television appearing to say to teammates “tore my Achilles,” a potentially season-ending injury. He was one of nine Seahawks to leave the game due to injury. Sherman was already listed as carrying an Achilles injury before the game. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson also had an injury scare. He briefly left the field during the second quarter after being stuck in the neck by the helmet of an opposition player. However, Wilson quickly returned to action and seemed fine during a post-game interview on the field.