SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Coaches to be carded

Referees will be encouraged to issue red and yellow cards to misbehaving coaches and team officials during a trial in Australia’s top-flight men’s and women’s leagues. Football Federation Australia yesterday said the leagues would be the first top-tier domestic competitions to receive approval from the International Football Association Board to conduct the trial, starting on Friday. The use of the red and yellow cards will allow spectators to see when cautions and ejections have been imposed — just as they do when players are sanctioned on the field. Coaches and staff risk being sent from the field for repeated infringements including kicking or throwing water bottles, delaying the restart of the game or for using offensive language or gestures.

SOCCER

Fans banned for urine throw

Tottenham Hotspur have issued life bans to two supporters who threw urine at away fans during the 3-2 defeat to West Ham United on Wednesday last week. After West Ham’s victory, a video circulated on social media showing a Spurs fan urinating into a glass before another threw it at the away supporters. “This kind of behavior is not acceptable and we shall be issuing lifetime bans to both individuals in the video,” a Tottenham spokesman told Sky Sports.

SOCCER

HKFA warned over booing

The Hong Kong Football Association (HKFA) was warned yesterday by the Asian Football Confederation over the conduct of fans who booed the Chinese national anthem last month. A small section of supporters jeered during the playing of the March of the Volunteers and turned their backs on the Chinese flag ahead of a 2-0 win for Hong Kong over Malaysia at Hong Kong Stadium in qualifying for the Asian Cup finals. The confederation’s disciplinary committee said in a statement that “a repeat violation may result in more severe punishment.”

GOLF

Woods to compete again

Tiger Woods is returning to competition at his holiday tournament in the Bahamas the week after Thanksgiving. Woods has not played since he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3 with back spasms. Two months later, he had his fourth back surgery in just more than two years. Woods will be part of the 18-person field at the Hero World Challenge, which starts Nov. 30 at Albany Golf Club. A year ago, Woods returned at this tournament after 15 months recovering from two back surgeries. He made 24 birdies, but finished 15th out of 18.

SOCCER

‘Worst team’ celebrates loss

Fans of the self-proclaimed “world’s worst team” celebrated on Monday after their team was eliminated from a soccer tournament in Brazil. Ibis lost 3-2 on aggregate to Decisao in the second division of the Pernambuco state championship, blocking what could have been the team’s first promotion in decades.

Fans rallied over the past two months to keep the club’s losing traditions, and on Sunday, fans celebrated after a 2-0 first-leg victory was squandered at Decisao in a 3-0 loss. Mauro Shampoo, who calls himself the club’s worst ever player, said he expects to get his Ibis-decorated bicycle back from fans that supposedly stole it in protest against the winning streak.