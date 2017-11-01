UK soccer player of Taiwanese descent to join national team in Asia Cup bid

Staff writer, with CNA

Tim Chow, an 23-year-old English professional soccer player of Taiwanese descent, was on Monday granted a Republic of China (ROC) passport and might soon be ready to join the national team.

He will be eligible to join the team for the 2019 Asian Cup qualifier once the Asian Football Confederation approves the Chinese Taipei Football Association’s (CTFA) application to put him on its roster for a Nov. 14 match in Turkmenistan.

Chow, a midfielder for Scottish Premiership club Ross County, said he looks forward to joining the national team, as do his family.

Chow said his grandfather was born in China before the Chinese Civil War and lived in Shanghai before moving to Taiwan after World War II. He lived in Taiwan until emigrating to the UK in 1956.

Chow’s bloodline makes him eligible to obtain ROC citizenship in accordance with Taiwanese laws.

The CTFA established contact with him about four years ago, hoping to recruit him to boost the national team’s competitiveness.

He visited Taiwan for the first time this summer.

Chow was excited when talking about the team’s 2-1 Asian Cup qualification victory over Bahrain in Taipei on Oct. 10, one of Taiwan’s biggest soccer wins in recent memory.

Down 1-0 with time running out in the second half, Taiwan tied the game at the 90-minute mark on a goal by Chen Po-liang and won it on a goal in injury time by Chu En-le, keeping the team’s qualification hopes alive.

Taiwan is ranked third in the qualifying group, one point behind Bahrain and Turkmenistan with two games left.

A loss in Turkmenistan on Nov. 14 would likely knock it out of contention for one of the group’s top two spots and qualification for the 2019 tournament.

However, a win or a draw would boost its hopes with only a match at home against Singapore, who are in last place, left on the schedule.

Taiwan has not made an Asian Cup final round since 1968, when it finished fourth in a five-team tournament.