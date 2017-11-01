Chiefs beat Broncos to snap skid

AFP, KANSAS CITY, Missouri

Travis Kelce caught seven passes for 133 yards and Alex Smith threw for a touchdown as the Kansas City Chiefs used a variety of offensive weapons to defeat the Denver Broncos 29-19 on Monday night.

The Chiefs improved to 6-2 in the season with a victory that was fueled by field goals and turnovers.

Kansas City forced five turnovers, including three interceptions of Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, and rookie Harrison Butker hit five field goals as the first-place Chiefs pulled away in the second half.

“We played good team football tonight,” said quarterback Smith of the Chiefs, who needed a win after two consecutive losses.

The mistake-prone Broncos came into the game with the No. 1 defense in the league, but their offense has been in a free fall of late.

“It all falls back to turning the ball over five times. That’s insane. It is mind boggling,” Denver coach Vance Joseph said.

The Broncos did establish a run game, rushing for 177 yards.

C.J. Anderson picked up 78 yards on 15 carries for Kansas City, while former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles had 39 yards on eight carries in his return to Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City scored 12 second-half points, all on field goals from Butker who has connected on 18 consecutive field-goal attempts..

The Broncos’ attempt at second-half rally fell short. Running back Devontae Booker pulled Denver within a touchdown at 20-13 with a six-yard touchdown run with 1 minute and 14 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but three Butker field goals extended the lead to 29-13.