Monkeys destroy Brothers for 3-1 lead

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Lamigo Monkeys yesterday took another giant stride toward capturing the championship trophy with a commanding victory over the Brothers Baseball Club, extending their lead in the Taiwan Series to 3-1.

By the end of the game, the Monkeys had amassed 19-3 over the Brothers at Taichung Intercontinental Stadium.

The result was decided early in a mismatch between Brothers starting pitcher Hung Cheng-yu (2-4, ERA 5.76) and the Lamigo Monkeys’ American right-hander Zack Segovia (16-5, ERA 4.20), who is tied with compatriot Mikee Loree of the Fubon Guardians for most wins in the CPBL this season — 16.

The action started with a huge opening frame for the pesky Monkeys, who delivered the early knock-out punch against Hung, with a three-run homer from shortstop Lin Cheng-fei.

The inning closed out with the score already standing at 5-1, in an indication of what was to come.

The Monkeys then piled on four runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth to lead 12-1, putting the game virtually out of reach for the Brothers.

With good support, Segovia will be credited as the game’s winning pitcher.

Among the spectators was Premier William Lai, who came to show his support for Taiwanese professional baseball and did not receive a free ticket, as confirmed by officials.

Meanwhile, Brothers owner Jeffrey Koo Jr of Chinatrust Financial Co told media prior to the game that players must have discipline and obey team regulations if they want to be successful.

He was referring to the benching of five veteran players for their alleged misconduct off the field.

“Players must focus on their game and nothing else. If they do not have discipline, they cannot achieve anything... Do you see pro players in the US and Japan drinking and partying while playing in an important series?” he asked.

Both teams are only to get one day of rest before resuming the action tomorrow, with the Brothers again at home.

The game could be the decider of the series if the Lamigo Monkeys can clinch another win.

If necessary, Games 5 and 6 are scheduled to be played at the Monkeys’ home ballpark, Taoyuan International Stadium, this Saturday and Sunday respectively.