Women’s pro ice hockey league makes a pact with the Devils to promote sport

AP, NEW YORK

There is hope for girls and women who want to play professional ice hockey in the US thanks to the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils recently announced a partnership with the Metropolitan Riveters, one of four teams in the fledgling National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL).

The Devils are to provide their practice facility for home games in Newark, New Jersey, assist with marketing and last night hosted a doubleheader with the Riveters at the Prudential Center.

The Devils are the first NHL team to officially extend support to the NWHL, which has teams in Boston; Buffalo, New York; and Stamford, Connecticut.

“They are marketing us like a real sister team — everything from the Web site, social media, to the broadcast and in arena,” NWHL commissioner Dani Rylan said. “You name it, they’re going to be helping us market the Riveters.”

The three-year-old WNHL has private backers and pays players modest salaries. The season runs from October to March, with teams playing a 16-game schedule.

Rylan hopes to add two teams after next year’s Winter Olympics.

“This is an amazing opportunity to leverage the big rink and make it a fun hockey day in Newark,” the 30-year-old commissioner said of last night game. “We’re excited to get our product on the big stage, on the NHL sheet.”

The Riveters were to play the Boston Pride yesterday, with the Devils facing the Arizona Coyotes. The women’s game was to be streamed on Twitter.

Devils president Hugh Weber said reaching out to “young women who play this sport with a pro franchise made all the sense in the world.”

It is the latest advance for women’s ice hockey after the US team threatened to boycott the world championships in Michigan last spring.

The team negotiated improved salary and benefits with USA Hockey on the eve of the tournament and defeated Canada for the title.

US captain Meghan Duggan played in the NWHL the last two years with the Buffalo Beauts and Boston Pride. This year, Duggan is among about a dozen NWHL players who made the US Olympic roster and will skip the pro season.

“It’s a big step for that league to be getting an NHL backer on the women’s side,” Duggan said. “Anything with the NHL — they have the marketing and promotions and financing in place — and the women’s league can only benefit.”

Dunkin’ Donuts is the official corporate sponsor of the NWHL for a third season.

Field marketing vice president Tom Manchester said the company’s partnership “helps drive critical awareness for female athletes and the increasing popularity of women’s hockey.”

The NWHL held its inaugural season final in the Devils’ practice facility at the Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark. The Riveters then moved from Brooklyn to play home games there last season.

“I think the Devils were impressed with the fans that were coming to Newark every weekend to watch the Riveters play,” Rylan said.

She added she was “pleasantly persistent” about an expanded partnership.

Weber called the Devils’ partnership a “long-term agreement” and said the time might be right “to figure out how other NHL teams might be able to partner in a substantial way.”

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Phil Kessel and the Pittsburgh Penguins hosted the NWHL’s All-Star game in February.

Olympian Amanda Kessel, his sister, scored a hat-trick for the Riveters in the game.

Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin recently visited Russia’s national women’s team before it played the Riveters in an exhibition.