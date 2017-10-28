SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Johnson switches, takes lead

Dustin Johnson yesterday switched putters at the last moment and then nailed four birdies in his last four holes to seize a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the US$9.75 million WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai. The world No. 1’s spectacular nine-under-par 63 catapulted him over fellow American and overnight leader — and good friend — Brooks Koepka, who hung on for second on 132 overall. Also in the hunt was Briton Justin Rose and Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat. They shared third on 135 at “Asia’s major.” Fifth was Patrick Reed of the US, five shots off the lead.

MOTORCYCLING

Dovizioso dominates in wet

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso yesterday set the pace during wet Malaysian MotoGP practice, as world title hopeful Marc Marquez twice went off the track. Italy’s Dovizioso, who faces an uphill battle to stop Marquez winning his second straight world championship, clocked two minutes, 00.671 seconds, while Marquez was 0.279 seconds slower in fifth on the overall standings. Honda rider Marquez leads Dovizioso by 33 points and he can clinch the world title with a race to spare by finishing first or second at the Sepang International Circuit, where his sole victory was in 2014. Yesterday’s best times were all set in the morning session, when the track was damp after a brief shower, while the afternoon run was soaking wet.

SWIMMING

Campbell rediscovers love

Australian swimmer Cate Campbell professed a new-found love for her sport after breaking the 100m freestyle short course world record upon her return from a long break. The 25-year-old clocked a time of 50.25 seconds at the Australian Short Course Swimming Championships in Adelaide to beat Swede Sarah Sjostrom’s record time by 0.33 seconds. It was Campbell’s first competition since last year’s Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she failed to medal in the 50m and 100m freestyle events. The former 100m freestyle world champion described her Rio campaign as “possibly the greatest choke in Olympic history” and took a prolonged hiatus, opting out of the world championships earlier this year. “I’ve come back refreshed and I’ve got a new love for the sport, a new perspective and I’m more motivated than ever for the Commonwealth Games,” Campbell said after her record-breaking performance on Thursday.

RUGBY UNION

Indo-Pacific league mulled

Mining magnate Andrew Forrest yesterday said his six-team Indo-Pacific Rugby Championship (IPRC) could be up and running by late next year following talks with the Australian Rugby Union (ARU). The billionaire Fortescue Metals chairman met with the ARU board this week and said the governing body was set to provide a preferred playing window, information on player eligibility and approve the IPRC in principle by Thursday next week. “Twiggy” Forrest, who is setting up the new league in the wake of the Western Force’s controversial axing from Super Rugby, said he had presented the ARU with two possible windows for the tournament — July to October next year or March to June 2019. Both timetables would compete directly with either the National Rugby Championship or Super Rugby.