SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

Pune fixing probe launched

The International Cricket Council has launched a probe after a curator in Pune, India, was caught in a television sting operation allegedly promising to manipulate the pitch ahead of yesterday’s second one-dayer between India and New Zealand. Pandurang Salgaonkar has been suspended, but the match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium began on schedule after match referee Chris Broad cleared the pitch. India Today TV showed Salgaonkar allegedly telling their undercover reporters — who posed as bookies — he could manipulate the pitch and sharing information about the playing surface in violation of the anti-corruption code. The Indian cricket board has sought a detailed report from the local host. New Zealand, who clinched the first one-dayer in Mumbai by six wickets, won the toss and elected to bat hoping to win the three-match series with a game to spare.

FORMULA E

Nissan to join next season

Nissan is to become the first Japanese car manufacturer competing in Formula E with an entry in the fifth season of the electric car racing series, organizers announced yesterday. Formula E said in a statement that Nissan would replace one of the existing manufacturers next season. Media reports have indicated that is to be alliance partners Renault, allowing the French manufacturer to focus on its Formula One team. “It’s great to see our first Japanese manufacturer entering the frame, showing truly how global the electric revolution is. Japan is a country at the forefront of new technologies with one of the biggest followings of Formula E,” Formula E chief executive Alejandro Agag said in a statement.

GOLF

Matsuyama to rub shoulders

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama has accepted the chance to play golf with US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next month, the world No. 4 said yesterday. Trump is to visit Japan from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7 and the game with Matsuyama has been scheduled on the first day at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe near Tokyo. Matsuyama said he felt undeserving when he was contacted, but accepted the surprise request to tee off with the two world leaders as it was a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity. “I wasn’t sure if I’d be good enough,” Matsuyama was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency. “I hope to have fun so that it will be engraved in my memory. I’ll do my best not to lose [against Trump].”

SOCCER

Israel decries Italian racism

Israeli Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev has asked her Italian counterpart to crack down on racism after SS Lazio supporters littered a stadium with images of Holocaust victim and diarist Anne Frank wearing a jersey of city rivals AS Roma. Regev’s office says a letter dispatched to Luca Lotti called the display “despicable” and accused thousands of Lazio fans of openly identifying with neo-Nazi symbols. She wrote that calling Roma players “Jews” inferred they were a “scourge to be avoided.” The Italian soccer federation has said a passage from Frank’s diary will be read aloud at all matches in Italy this week to be combined with a minute’s silence before Serie A, B and C matches to promote Holocaust remembrance.