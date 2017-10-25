Shinwari stars as Pakistan whitewash Sri Lanka

AFP, SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates

Left-arm paceman Usman Shinwari on Monday destroyed Sri Lanka with a five-wicket burst to help Pakistan achieve a convincing nine-wicket win in the fifth and final one-day international for a 5-0 clean sweep of the series.

Shinwari’s 5-34 in seven overs reduced Sri Lanka to 103 all out in 26.2 overs in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, before openers Fakhar Zaman (48) and Imam-ul-Haq (45 not out) knocked off the paltry target in 20.2 overs.

It was Pakistan’s sixth whitewash in a five-match one-day series. They had blanked Zimbabwe (2002 and 2008), Bangladesh (2003 and 2008) and New Zealand (2003) in the past.

The result was never in doubt once Shinwari assisted by Hasan Ali (2-19) and Shadab Khan (2-24) had destroyed Sri Lanka, who previously had totals of 209, 187, 208 and 173 in the series.

The win is Pakistan’s ninth in a row since winning the ICC Champions Trophy in June, while Sri Lanka plummeted to their 12th consecutive defeat after also losing 5-0 to South Africa and India earlier this year.

Zaman hit seven boundaries in his 47-ball knock before he fell with just 20 needed.

Imam hit the winning boundary, finishing his 64-ball knock with four fours and a six, but it was Pakistan’s new find Shinwari who rocked Sri Lanka.

The 23-year-old finished with 5-34 as Sri Lanka, who won the toss and batted on an easy paced Sharjah Stadium pitch, never recovered from the early jolt of losing four wickets in the first three overs.

Shinwari said it was the best bowling of his career.

“Yes, you can say this is my best performance,” said Shinwari, who was declared man of the match. “Our bowling coach always tells us to attack from the first ball, and I did that and got wickets.”

Sri Lanka skipper Upul Tharanga was disappointed with the loss.

“For the last 15, 18 months we are losing because of poor batting,” said Tharanga, referring to Sri Lanka’s defeats which also included their first-ever loss to minnows Zimbabwe at home. “We had no answer to Pakistan’s bowling in the series, and today we lost four wickets inside three overs and it was tough to come back after that.”