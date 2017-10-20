Harden leads Rockets to 105-100 win over Kings

AP, SACRAMENTO, California

James Harden had 27 points and nine assists as the Houston Rockets made it a perfect two-game road trip to start the season, despite playing this one without Chris Paul, beating the Sacramento Kings 105-100 on Wednesday night.

While he did not shoot especially well, Harden hit a trio of dagger three-pointers, the second of which put Houston ahead 89-79. He also had a key left-handed layup late and finished eight for 21 and four of 14 from three-point range.

Sacramento forced the Rockets into a shot-clock violation and the Kings got the ball back with just less than a minute remaining and down 96-92. Willie Cauley-Stein made one of two free throws with 41 seconds left and Harden found Clint Capela for an alley-oop dunk moments later.

After the Kings stole the inbounds pass from Eric Gordon with 25 seconds left and down 98-95, it was initially ruled Sacramento’s ball, but the play went to replay review and a foul was issued to George Hill instead. Gordon converted two free throws.

Capela had 22 points and matched his career high with 17 rebounds.

PACERS 140, NETS 131

In Indianapolis, Indiana, Victor Oladipo scored 22 points in his Indiana debut, while Darren Collison added 21 points and 11 assists in his return to Indianapolis as the Pacers held off Brooklyn.

The Pacers, in their first game since trading All-Star Paul George, had their highest point total since a 144-point game against Denver on Nov. 9, 2010.

Myles Turner had 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Thaddeus Young added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

D’Angelo Russell scored 30 points in his Nets debut, but backcourt teammate Jeremy Lin limped to the locker room with an injury midway through the fourth quarter.

TRAIL BLAZERS 124, SUNS 76

In Phoenix, Arizona, Damian Lillard scored 27 points as Portland opened the season by handing Phoenix the most one-sided loss in the franchise’s 49-year history.

Pat Connaughton added a career-high 24 points, making four of six three-pointers. The Trail Blazers outshot, outrebounded and outhustled the Suns from the opening tip.

The 48-point rout exceeded Phoenix’s previous record, a 44-point loss to Seattle (151-107) on April 2, 1988.

The Blazers dominated even though they were without one of their best players, guard C.J. McCollum, who was suspended one game for leaving the bench area during a tussle involving Phoenix’s Alex Len and Caleb Swanigan in a pre-season game a week ago.

Portland led 60-35 at the half and outscored the Suns 64-41 in the second.

The Blazers led by as many as 58, for a time flirting with the most one-sided game in NBA history, a 68-point blowout of the Miami Heat by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 17, 1991.

In other results, it was:

‧ Bucks 108, Celtics 100

‧ Spurs 107, Timberwolves 99

‧ Pistons 102, Hornets 90

‧ Wizards 120, 76ers 115

‧ Hawks 117, Mavericks 111

‧ Magic 116, Heat 109

‧ Grizzlies 103, Pelicans 91

‧ Jazz 106, Nuggets 96