Ji takes three-stroke Swinging Skirts lead

AP, TAIPEI

Ji Eun-hee yesterday carded a six-under 66 to take a three-stroke lead after the rainy first round of the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship.

Ji got off to a strong start with back-to-back birdies at the Miramar Golf Country Club, and added four more to finish the bogey-free round clear of fellow South Koreans Kim Sei-young and Megan Khang, as well as Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand.

Ji, yet to win this year, did not mind the bad weather, as she hit 10 of 14 fairways.

“I changed my swings a little bit,” Ji said.

“My caddie is helping me a lot. It’s like more information for wind and club choosing. That’s everything,” she added.

Kim had five birdies and two bogeys, while Ariya surprised herself in weather she did not expect to play well in.

Khang, who was paired with Stacy Lewis and Sarah Jane Smith, was satisfied given the conditions and said it helped to play with a good group.

“That definitely helped get this round going,” Khang said.

“You play better when you’re in good company,” she added.

Taiwan’s Min Lee was in a group tied for fifth on two-under 70 that included Lydia Ko.

Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung of the US carded a one-under 71 for a share of 10th place, while Hsu Wei-ling was tied for 15th on even-par 72.

Top-ranked Ryu So-yeon and No. 2 Park Sung-hyun, the US LPGA Tour rookie of the year, struggled to find their rhythm.

Ryu was in a group sharing 23rd on one-over 73 that included Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun and Yani Tseng.

Park finished the round on four-over 76 for a share of 56th place.

Taiwanese Cheng Ssu-chia was in a group on nine-over 81 sharing 76th that included defending champion Jang Ha-na, who had eight bogeys, a double bogey and one birdie.

Additional reporting by staff writer