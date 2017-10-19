SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Reyna blasts US ‘arrogance’

Former US captain Claudio Reyna on Tuesday blasted the US’ soccer program, a week after the US team failed to qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup finals in Russia. The US finished just outside of qualifying in their Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football final group and will miss the World Cup for the first time since 1986. “Our approach and our behavior to the sport here — to coaching, to everything, is just wrong,” Reyna told Goal.com. “We’re far too arrogant. We’re far too obnoxious. We are egotistical having never won anything or done anything and that’s not the case around the world,” he said. “Until we realize that — that we’re not as good as we think we are at all levels — then I think we’re going to continue being what we are, which is mediocre.”

RUGBY UNION

Te’o to miss internationals

England center Ben Te’o has been ruled out for at least a month after sustaining an ankle injury that might require surgery, Worcester Warriors head coach Carl Hogg said. Te’o, who has won eight caps for England, limped off in the early stages of the win over CA Brive on Saturday last week and the 30-year-old could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines if surgery is required. “Ben’s got a syndesmosis [a high ankle sprain] injury of his ankle,” Hogg told the Worcester News. “He’s being assessed currently and will head back down to Cardiff on Monday to see whether he’ll go down a surgical route or whether it’ll be managed conservatively. He’s expected to be out for at least a month, but we’ll find out more next week once the swelling has settled down and it’ll give us a better idea of time frames.”

SOCCER

Zaccheroni made UAE coach

Former AC Milan and Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni is the new head coach of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Zaccheroni, who won the Serie A title in 1999 with Milan and steered the Japanese to Asian Cup success in 2011 and the World Cup finals in 2014, will take over from Argentina’s Edgardo Bauza, who quit last month to take charge of World Cup-bound Saudi Arabia. The UAE is to host the Asian Cup finals in 2019 and Zaccheroni has the task of putting together a team that can challenge at the continental championships after the country missed out on a place at next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

TENNIS

Nadal withdraws from Basel

World No. 1 Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the upcoming Swiss Indoors Basel due to a knee issue, the Spaniard has said. With the ATP Finals coming up next month, Nadal said on Facebook that he had made the decision to pull out of next week’s Basel tournament after getting medical advice. Nadal’s 16-match winning streak was ended in the Shanghai Masters final on Sunday by world No. 2 Roger Federer, who will now have the chance to make up some ground in the rankings chase. “I sadly announce that I have to pull out of the Swiss Indoors Basel, after seeing my doctor in Spain just after landing from Shanghai,” Nadal said on Tuesday. “I am suffering from an overstressing of the knee and the problems where already present at the tournament in Shanghai which now forces me to take a time off on advice of my doctor.”