Australia unity call as Honduras playoff dates set

AFP, SYDNEY

Australian soccer chiefs called for unity as the dates were confirmed for their World Cup playoff against Honduras, with the team rattled by reports that coach Ange Postecoglou could quit.

A brace from veteran striker Tim Cahill in a 2-1 win over Syria last week moved the Socceroos a step closer to a place at next year’s Russia tournament.

They now need to negotiate a home-and-away playoff against Honduras — the fourth-placed team from the CONCACAF federation.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) yesterday said FIFA had confirmed that the first leg will be at a yet-to-be-decided venue in Honduras on Nov. 10, with the return tie in Sydney on Nov. 15.

Postecoglou has declined to confirm or deny reports that he plans to step down after the critical Honduras showdown, overshadowing preparations.

FFA chief David Gallop urged the nation to get behind the team in its most important match in years.

“There hasn’t been a more important match played in Australia since our last Intercontinental play-off against Uruguay 12 years ago,” he said. “For all of us who were there it was truly a very special moment in Australian sporting history.”

“With a place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia at stake, we’re calling on all [soccer] and sports fans to rally behind the Socceroos as they aim to qualify for their fourth successive World Cup,” he said.

Local media have said that Gallop was unaware of Postecoglou’s intentions when reports broke about his potential departure last week, leaving him furious as he scrambled to find out the facts.

The Australian newspaper said that Postecoglou had become increasingly restless, fed up with criticism after a string of mediocre results, and wanted to get back into club coaching overseas.