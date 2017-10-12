Messi hat-trick secures World Cup berth for Argentina

AFP, MONTEVIDEO

Lionel Messi on Tuesday fired Argentina into next year’s FIFA World Cup with a brilliant hat-trick as South American champions Chile suffered a shock elimination.

Messi single-handedly resurrected Argentina’s hopes in a 3-1 win over Ecuador in Quito that drew a line under a chaotic campaign that had left the two-time champions in danger of failing to qualify.

The Barcelona superstar scored twice inside the opening 20 minutes to give Argentina the lead after Ecuador had stunned the visitors with an opening goal from Romario Ibarra after 38 seconds.

Messi then completed his hat-trick — the 44th of his dazzling career — with a sublime chip in the second half to seal the victory.

The Argentine superstar can now look forward to his fourth appearance at the World Cup at next year’s finals in Russia, where he will attempt once more to lead his country to an elusive major title.

Since his country’s defeat to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final, Messi has twice suffered agony at major tournaments with Argentina, losing the finals of both the 2015 Copa America and last year’s Copa America Centenario.

Messi, who is to turn 31 during next year’s World Cup, now has one, perhaps final, chance to emulate his idol, Diego Maradona, by lifting the World Cup.

Argentina had started the day outside the automatic qualifying positions, needing to secure their first win in Quito since 2001 to be certain of claiming at least a playoff place.

It looked as if Argentina’s worst fears were set to become a reality after Ibarra’s opening goal in the first minute.

However, it was not long before Messi stamped his authority on the game, hauling his team back into the contest with a composed opening goal.

The equalizer came in the 12th minute, when Messi darted forward and quickly released Angel Di Maria down the left.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker duly returned the favor as Messi raced into the penalty area to poke home a low finish past Maximo Banguera.

Eight minutes later Messi fired Argentina into the lead with another virtuoso strike.

Messi then completed his hat-trick with a sublime chip in the 62nd minute to make it 3-1.

However, while Argentina celebrated, it was a miserable night for Sampaoli’s former team, Chile.

Chile — winners of the Copa America in 2015 and last year — were soundly beaten 3-0 by Brazil in Sao Paulo to see themselves eliminated on goal difference.

Barcelona’s Paulinho opened the scoring before Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus bagged a brace to secure a win for already-qualified Brazil, relegating Chile to sixth place in the standings.

Chile finished level on points with Peru, who secured a two-leg playoff against New Zealand, but trailed on goal difference.

Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi announced his resignation following the exit.

“I take full responsibility,” Pizzi said. “We gave everything, but it was not enough. I will not continue.”

Peru kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1982 with a fighting 1-1 draw with Colombia in Lima.

Colombia took the lead through James Rodriguez in the 56th minute before veteran striker Paolo Guerrero equalized in the 74th minute. The result saw Colombia qualify alongside Uruguay, 4-2 winners over Bolivia in Montevideo.

Uruguay, who finished the standings in second place, were jolted by a Gaston Silva own-goal, which gave Bolivia the lead on 24 minutes.