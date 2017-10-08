SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FOOTBALL

Sexism sees host lose gig

A Philadelphia sports radio personality said he lost a weekly television gig after saying a female announcer calling an NFL game “sounds unnatural.” Mike Missanelli said on his radio show that he was fired from Sports Sunday on WPVI, Philadelphia’s ABC station. He said it is because on Tuesday he questioned why ESPN was using Beth Mowins to do play-by-play on ESPN’s Monday Night Football double-header. He said he has no one to blame but himself and calls it a “harsh result.” The firing comes the same week Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made sexist comments to a female reporter. When a Charlotte newspaper reporter asked Newton about a wide receiver’s route running, Newton laughed and said, “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.” He has apologized.

YACHTING

Coutts calls time on racing

The America’s Cup’s most successful sailor, New Zealander Russell Coutts, yesterday announced he is walking away from yachting’s most glamorous event. The five-time winner of the oldest international sporting trophy said his involvement in the competition was over, even as his homeland prepares to host the next regatta in 2021. “I don’t really have any ambitions to continue with the America’s Cup at this point,” Coutts told yachtingnz.org.nz. “I have had quite a few years involved with it — loved it, fantastic event — but there are other things to do in life.” Coutts, 55, has dominated the America’s Cup for nearly two decades. He was skipper for Team New Zealand during their victories in 1995 and 2000, before switching to the Swiss entry Alinghi and winning in 2003.

GYMNASTICS

Hurd wins all-around title

American Morgan Hurd on Friday won the all-around title in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, spoiling Ellie Black’s bid to become the first Canadian winner. Hurd, 16, edged Black by 0.101 points, finishing with 55.232 points in her world championships debut. Russia’s Eremina Elena was third with 54.799. “It’s crazy that I was even competing here,” Hurd said. “To think that I won is just the most surreal feeling in the world.” American Ragan Smith, the favorite to win the gold medal, was forced to withdraw from the final after injuring her ankle during the vault warm up at the Montreal Olympic Stadium. Black is a five-time Canadian champion. “I’m standing here with the silver medal, so I’m pretty happy with that,” Black said. “There’s ups and downs in gymnastics, there are mistakes that are made. It’s part of the sport. There’s probably a bunch of athletes who would love to be in my position right now.”

FORMULA ONE

Bottas ruins run with crash

Valtteri Bottas topped the time sheets in yesterday’s third free practice for the Japanese Grand Prix, before smashing his Mercedes into a wall at high speed. The Finn, who is already set to receive a five-place grid penalty for changing his gearbox, clocked a fastest lap of 1 minute, 29.055 seconds ahead of afternoon qualifying at Suzuka. Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton went second quickest in 1 minute, 29.069 seconds and Sebastian Vettel — who trails the Briton by 34 points with five races left this season — 0.3 seconds adrift, while Kimi Raikkonen also hit a wall in the second Ferrari. Bottas cut a dejected figure soon after losing control of his car exiting the fast left-hand “spoon” curve and crashing into the barriers, damaging his right rear suspension.