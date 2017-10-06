SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BOXING

Fury apparently to retire

Tyson Fury’s boxing career could be over after the former world heavyweight champion on Wednesday said he would not reapply for a license to fight from the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBOC). The 29-year-old, who has a 25-0 record, became World Boxing Association (super), International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Organization and International Boxing Organization world champion when he beat Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015, but has not fought since. His license was withdrawn “pending further investigation” by the BBBOC in October last year. He was also charged with a rule violation by UK Anti-Doping after a urine sample from February 2015 showed traces of the banned stimulant nandrolone. He has denied any wrongdoing. “After thinking long and hard about my return, I will not be applying for a BBBOC boxing license. After the way they have handled stuff. No thanks,” the Briton wrote on Twitter.

CYCLING

Moscon in trouble again

Gianni Moscon of Team Sky was on Wednesday again in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after a rival cyclist accused him of purposefully causing a fall in which he broke his elbow. Switzerland’s Sebastien Reichenbach said the 23-year-old Italian pushed him to the ground in the early part of a race in Italy on Tuesday. “A complaint has been filed,” Reichenbach’s FDJ team manager Marc Madiot told reporters. Moscon was suspended by Sky for six weeks in May after racially insulting Reichenbach’s teammate Kevin Reza on the Tour de Romandie. Reichenbach publicly expressed outrage at the time. Moscon sent his best wishes to Reichenbach after Tuesday’s race, saying on Twitter that he was sorry and wishing him a quick recovery. However, in Wednesday’s edition of Swiss newspaper Le Nouvelliste, Reichenbach, who according to his team is likely to be sidelined for three to four months, appeared in no mood to accept the apology. “Many riders saw the incident and are ready to testify in my favor. It was a deliberate push,” Reichenbach said.

FOOTBALL

Newton slammed for sexism

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Wednesday faced mounting criticism after making a sexist comment to a female reporter during a news conference. Newton landed in hot water after remarking that it was “funny to hear a female” ask a question about route running. The Panthers star smirked after Jourdan Rodrigue, a reporter for the Charlotte Observer, asked about receiver Devin Funchess’ ability to run physically demanding routes. “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like — it’s funny,” 28-year-old Newton said before discussing Funchess’ development with the team. However, Rodrigue criticized Newton’s reply on social media. “I don’t think it’s ‘funny’ to be a female and talk about routes. I think it’s my job,” Rodrigue wrote on Twitter. Rodrigue also revealed that she spoke with Newton in private after the news conference and was unhappy with his response. “I spoke with him after and it was worse,” she wrote. “I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from.”